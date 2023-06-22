ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most admired and lovee couples in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love her. Well, right now, they are celebrating their special anniversary moment and well, we are simply in awe. Let's check out for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Jun,2023 10:55:27
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adored and cute couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been winning hearts of one and all with perfection for the longest time and well, that’s why, they serve as serious couple goals for people all over the country. The duo fell in love with each other for the first time after meeting and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true sense of the term. Whenever the couple share new and captivating content on social media handles to woo their fans, internet truly loves it in the true and genuine sense of the term.

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are winning hearts with their latest cute romantic post:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are immensely talented and well, when it comes to showcasing their love and appreciation for each other in public, they certainly don’t shy away and how. Well, this time, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are seen winning hearts with their cute adorable post where they are seen celebrating their cute and adorable anniversary. 5 years of love is indeed very special and well, no wonder, we are loving it and getting couple goals from their end. Check out below –

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together 818513

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic right folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

