Rubina Dilaik is currently busy with the upcoming fun entertainment show, Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has now shared a set of candid moments from the show on her social media again, leaving fans all excited. Scroll down beneath to check what’s happening-

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Archana Gautam all were in Bigg Boss earlier. They also participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rubina Dilaik shares candid moments from the sets

Rubina Dilaik has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from the show. Making all the buzz over the internet, the actress has now again catered some momentum of another set of fun banter from the show. In the pictures, that she shared recently on her Instagram stories, we can see her along with Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Arjun Bijlani, Harsh Limbachiya and Archana Gautam. All the stars were having some goofed up fun banter together and followed by some beautiful pictures.

About Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull

The show is a new forthcoming entertainment-based programme called Ki Raat-Housefull is ready to embark on viewers on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the programme is based on famous people taking part in entertaining games and activities and entertaining the audience with their performances. The show, which will be hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak, is scheduled to air this month, and viewers are likely to see some of their favourite celebrities there. Even before the show’s premiere, noise has already been generated.