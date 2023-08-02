ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Punjabi Debut 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye'

Rubina Dilaik is all set to mark her debut in Punjabi films with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Here she introduces the character from the film in the latest Instagram pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 10:00:39
Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Punjabi Debut 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' 839801

The year 2023 is exciting for Rubina Dilaik as she will mark her debut in Punjabi films with ‘Chal Bhajj Chaliye’ alongside multi-talented Inder Chahal. The shooting of her film began a couple of weeks ago, and the actress is all happy and enthusiastic.

Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Film

Today the diva introduced characters from her film. She dropped a picture of herself with the lead of the film Under Chahal. The actress wore a green chikankari printed kurta paired with matching pajamas. On the other hand, Inder donned a tie-dye shirt with green cargo pants. The duo posed opposite to each other and smiled in the picture.

Rubina Dilaik introduced her characters in her caption. “Introducing Prabh and Shinda…” The name of Rubina’s character will be Prabh, and Inder will play the role of Shinda. The duo has earlier worked together on the song ‘Shah Rukh Khan.’ Witnessing Rubina Dilaik and Inder Chahal’s chemistry on the screen will be exciting.

Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Punjabi Debut 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' 839800

Sunil Thakur is the director, Surinder Angural is the writer, and Gurmeet Singh is the film’s producer. Rubina Dilaik is known for shows like Chhoti Bahu, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

So are you guys excited for Rubina Dilaik’s Punjabi film debut? Please share your views in the comments and Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

