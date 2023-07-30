Rubina Dilaik is a true foodie, here’s proof

Rubina Dilaik, known for her remarkable performances on television, is more than just a star on the screen. She happens to be an unabashed foodie, and her love for delicious treats is evident both in and out of the limelight. In a recent candid snap, Rubina was spotted donning a cool black t-shirt, totally in her element, as she relished a delightful bowl of everyone’s favorite comfort food – maggie!

The picture exudes a sense of pure bliss, capturing the exact moment when food and happiness unite to create a perfect match. With a twinkle in her eye, Rubina playfully mused in the caption, “at the stage where I don’t know if I am in love with food or the food is in love with me.” Oh, the eternal foodie’s dilemma!

As much as Rubina excels in her work, starring in several beloved TV shows and leaving a print in the hearts of her fans, it’s refreshing to witness her embracing her culinary passions too. From her iconic roles in shows like “Choti Bahu” and “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,” where she displayed remarkable acting prowess, to her fun and candid moments enjoying some maggie, Rubina continues to win hearts in every aspect of her life.

Just like her versatility on screen, Rubina’s love for food knows no bounds. Whether she’s savoring delectable dishes or treating her fans to glimpses of her foodie adventures, her infectious enthusiasm reminds us all to cherish the little joys in life. With Rubina Dilaik, it’s a fun blend of entertainment and foodie delights that leaves us wanting more!

