ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery

One cannot reminisce about the show without mentioning the exceptional portrayal of the character Saumya by the immensely talented Rubina Dilaik. Scroll below to check post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 07:35:52
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery

Congratulations are in order as the popular television show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” celebrates a magnificent seven years. One cannot reminisce about the show without mentioning the exceptional portrayal of the character Saumya by the immensely talented Rubina Dilaik. As a transgender individual, Saumya’s character touched the hearts of viewers, thanks to Rubina’s effortless and impactful performance.

Rubina Dilaik shares special post celebrating 7 years of Shakti

The actress took to her social media handle to mark the special occasion, delighting fans with a collection of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” The shared moments are a testament to the dedication and camaraderie among the cast and crew who brought this powerful show to life. Rubina’s portrayal of Saumya has not only left an indelible mark on the show but has also created a lasting connection with the audience who continue to cherish her remarkable performance.

Sharing the picture, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “7 years of Shakti, 7 years of #haya ……. And infinite love of our #fans …. thank you”

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812049

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812050

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812051

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812052

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812053

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812054

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812055

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812056

Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery 812057

Reactions

One wrote, “Hello!! I love you so much!!! You have given the strength to me to believe in myself, to be strong- opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in heart ,to love ,to make the relationship stronger with myself, thank you so much 💕💕💕 I know you dont me, but yaa I can proudly say I have found my inspiration, you are truly a perfect defination of a strong woman, I love you ❤❤ and ya you are SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPELIYADOCIUS!!”

Another wrote, “7 graceful years if Shakti❤️ You didn’t only live Saumya & Tarana but u breathed them. Only u could have played the roles & u nailed them to the T. Congratulations love”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Latest Stories
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s special fans from Arabia
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s special fans from Arabia
Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong
Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong
Ashi Singh is happy and ecstatic, find out why
Ashi Singh is happy and ecstatic, find out why
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?
TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
Read Latest News