Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery

Congratulations are in order as the popular television show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” celebrates a magnificent seven years. One cannot reminisce about the show without mentioning the exceptional portrayal of the character Saumya by the immensely talented Rubina Dilaik. As a transgender individual, Saumya’s character touched the hearts of viewers, thanks to Rubina’s effortless and impactful performance.

Rubina Dilaik shares special post celebrating 7 years of Shakti

The actress took to her social media handle to mark the special occasion, delighting fans with a collection of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” The shared moments are a testament to the dedication and camaraderie among the cast and crew who brought this powerful show to life. Rubina’s portrayal of Saumya has not only left an indelible mark on the show but has also created a lasting connection with the audience who continue to cherish her remarkable performance.

Sharing the picture, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “7 years of Shakti, 7 years of #haya ……. And infinite love of our #fans …. thank you”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Hello!! I love you so much!!! You have given the strength to me to believe in myself, to be strong- opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in heart ,to love ,to make the relationship stronger with myself, thank you so much 💕💕💕 I know you dont me, but yaa I can proudly say I have found my inspiration, you are truly a perfect defination of a strong woman, I love you ❤❤ and ya you are SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPELIYADOCIUS!!”

Another wrote, “7 graceful years if Shakti❤️ You didn’t only live Saumya & Tarana but u breathed them. Only u could have played the roles & u nailed them to the T. Congratulations love”