Rubina Dilaik is in awe of mother nature, Sumbul Touqeer Khan introduces her special friend

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired individuals in the Hindi TV industry and well, we love them for all the good reasons. Let's read more details about them and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Jun,2023 17:30:00
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry and well, we love them for all the right reasons. While Rubina Dilaik is a lot senior to Sumbul Touqeer Khan in terms of both age and experience, Sumbul, on the other hand, has been simply phenomenal in anything and everything that she’s done from her end and well, the results have certainly gone her way and how. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of many TV shows in the past, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, has been a part of shows like Bigg Boss and Imlie. Their fans and admirers simply love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s what we genuinely love and admire the most about them.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening with Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reel updates on their social media handles, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, let’s find out. On one hand, we see Rubina Dilaik enjoying her family’s special company as she talks about being in awe of ‘mother nature’. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen has shared a nice and interesting photo with her dear friend. Well, do you all want to check out and fall in love with her? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful, for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

