Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik rocks funky blue co-ords with a splash of pink flair

Rubina Dilaik is here to show us how to slay in some seriously cool blue co-ords! The dazzling diva has us all swooning as she effortlessly pulls off a vibrant ensemble that's both chic and playful.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Aug,2023 02:05:50
Get ready to turn up the style meter because Rubina Dilaik is here to show us how to slay in some seriously cool blue co-ords! The dazzling diva has us all swooning as she effortlessly pulls off a vibrant ensemble that’s both chic and playful.

Decoding Rubina’s look

In this fashion escapade, Rubina stuns in a sheer sky blue top that’s the perfect blend of breezy and bold. But that’s not all – she takes things up a notch with those stylish blue body-hugging shorts that are all about those summer vibes. And hold on tight, because here comes the pièce de résistance – a pink blazer that adds a pop of sass to her entire look.

But that’s just the beginning! Rubina’s got her hair game on point with those wavy, flowing blonde locks that practically dance in the wind. And her makeup? Oh, it’s a masterpiece! Think dewy, soft eyes that sparkle, lips that rock a bold red hue, and eyebrows on fleek – she’s a total pro at nailing that glam.

And let’s not forget the grand finale of her outfit – those white sneakers that tie the whole ensemble together. Because who said you can’t be comfortable and stylish at the same time? Rubina just proved that it’s totally doable.

Have a look-

So there you have it – Rubina Dilaik in all her funky-cool glory, showing us how to take fashion risks and own every bit of it. Whether it’s the blue co-ords, the pink blazer, or those chic white sneakers, she’s making a statement that fashion is all about fun, flair, and a touch of fab.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

