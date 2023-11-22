Rubina Dilaik Shows Us Amazing Travel And Food Goals; Check Here

Actress Rubina Dilaik seems to be having the best of time during her pregnancy!! Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child soon. And Rubina has had a very active pregnancy phase where she has shone big!! Her maternity fashion styles have been a treat for our eyes. And so is it to many others who follow, admire and respect her!! Today, Rubina seems to be multi-tasking, something that she is very good at !!

Yes, she is travelling, enjoying her touring goals. She is also enjoying her food, thus helping her taste buds get the best during her pregnancy! Above all, she is seen in yet another glowing attire, this time a combination of white and black colours.

She seems serious about her caption, and writes

rubinadilaik

#brunch 😆 and #travel is a serious business

Truly, travelling and eating seem to be what Rubina is passionate about!! In the pictures, she is seen wearing a sharara set, she is seen wearing sun glasses too. A picture has her posing with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Also, Rubina captures the food spread that has been made available for them. She calls it brunch time as she enjoys her meal!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! This seems to be a jolly phase in life for Rubina!! May her future be bright as ever!!