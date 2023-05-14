ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics

We are in love again, as Rubina Dilaik shares a set of photoshoot series in her preppy street style fashion dos. Check out the pictures below and take some mandatory cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 09:54:34
Rubina Dilaik, the popular television actress, showcases her fashion-forward side even in her street style looks. Known for her versatile style and ability to experiment with different trends, she effortlessly adds an edgy and chic touch to her casual ensembles.

When it comes to street style fashion, Rubina exudes confidence and individuality. She is often seen donning a mix of comfortable yet fashionable pieces, allowing her personality to shine through. From trendy denim jackets to oversized sweaters, she combines wardrobe staples with statement pieces to create eye-catching looks.

Rubina Dilaik’s street style

Rubina’s street style is characterized by a mix of casual and edgy elements. She effortlessly pairs ripped jeans or leather leggings with graphic tees, adding a touch of rebelliousness to her outfits. Accessory-wise, she often opts for chunky sneakers, statement belts, and stylish sunglasses to elevate her overall look.

Owing to that, she has redefined her street style in her latest fashion venture. She shared a series of pictures on her social media. In the picture, we can see her wearing
stylish white top that she teamed with black skirt. What’s more, her golden chic accessories, stole the show!

Check out-

Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics 806968

Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics 806969

Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics 806970

Rubina Dilaik takes street fashion to next level with a stir of grace, see pics 806971

Her street style ensembles not only exude a sense of individuality but also reflect the ever-evolving trends of contemporary fashion.

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik has carved a successful path for herself in the entertainment industry with her remarkable work and captivating performances. Best known for her role as Soumya Singh in the popular television series “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,” she has garnered immense praise and a dedicated fan following

She has also participated in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and lastly Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

