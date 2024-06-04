Rubina Dilaik Vs. Krishna Shroff: Which Khatron Ke Khiladi Looked Bewitching In Black Outfit

Rubina Dilaik and Krishna Shroff are well-known figures in the Indian entertainment Industry for their extraordinary talent and impeccable fashion sense. Rubina Dilaik exudes timeless elegance and sophistication with her conventional fashion choices, while Krishna Shroff exudes modern splendor and daring experimentation with her bold and edgy look. Both actors bring a unique flair to the fashion industry, dazzling audiences with their impeccable taste and stylish grace. The actresses shared a series of photos in black attire; see below.

Rubina Dilaik And Krishna Shroff’s Black Outfits Appearance-

Rubina Dilaik

The actress posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress looked stylish with a black round neckline, ¾ length bodycon thigh-high slit gown, which raised the fashion bar. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and stone embellished necklaces, a ring, a bracelet, and heels, which perfectly balance her outfit.

Krishna Shroff

The actress looks stunning in a black blazer dress. The dress is a black bralette paired with a sequin-embellished lapel collar and full-sleeve blazer, which gives the outfit an oomph factor. She styled her hair in a side-parted, wavy look. The diva used thick base makeup, including eyeshadow, lash extensions, and creamy lips. She completes her look with a small silver nose ring and a ring, which enhances her appearance.

Comparing both of them, it’s impossible to decide who looked stunning in a black outfit. They showcase their uniqueness with their personal touch.

