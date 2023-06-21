ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik's big fight against drug abuse, watch full video

Rubina Dilaik is one of the finest and most admired actresses around in the entertainment space and we love her. Well, right now, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and well, we bet you will completely love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Jun,2023 17:42:18
Rubina Dilaik's big fight against drug abuse, watch full video

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most adorable and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the fraternity for quite many years and well, given the kind of love and adulation that Rubina Dilaik has received in her professional career till date, we must say that she has well and truly achieved quite a lot and how. The diva is a stunner and a sensation for real and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging moments with her fans on her social media handle, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe for real and in the genuine sense of the term.

Let’s check out the latest social media post by Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik has always been very sensitive, sensible and woke as an individual and that’s why, come what may, she always ensures that she stands up for the right and doesn’t shy away from standing up against tough odds. Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik has taken to his social media handle to share a video where she is seen taking a stand against the menace of drug abuse. Want to check out the full video? Here you go ladies and gentlemen. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and quite a brave step from her end, right folks? Magnificent and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying yummy sandwiches, come check out
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying yummy sandwiches, come check out
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Rubina Dilaik’s appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals
Rubina Dilaik’s appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals
Latest Stories
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Malishka get shocked to see Lakshmi and Rishi’s close moment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Malishka get shocked to see Lakshmi and Rishi’s close moment
Nora Fatehi’s love for shades is priceless, come check out
Nora Fatehi’s love for shades is priceless, come check out
Read Latest News