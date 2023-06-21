Rubina Dilaik's big fight against drug abuse, watch full video

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most adorable and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the fraternity for quite many years and well, given the kind of love and adulation that Rubina Dilaik has received in her professional career till date, we must say that she has well and truly achieved quite a lot and how. The diva is a stunner and a sensation for real and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging moments with her fans on her social media handle, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe for real and in the genuine sense of the term.

Let’s check out the latest social media post by Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik has always been very sensitive, sensible and woke as an individual and that’s why, come what may, she always ensures that she stands up for the right and doesn’t shy away from standing up against tough odds. Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik has taken to his social media handle to share a video where she is seen taking a stand against the menace of drug abuse. Want to check out the full video? Here you go ladies and gentlemen. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and quite a brave step from her end, right folks? Magnificent and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com