Rubina Dilaik’s Inspired Ethnic Suit Is Best For BFF Mehendi Function, Check Out Now!

At any wedding function, the bride is sure to be important, and it is her day; she should look gorgeous, and why not? However, another person who is the center of attraction at the wedding is the bride’s best friend. This article is for all you fabulous ladies who will very soon attend your best friend’s wedding. People will look at you since you will usually be around the bride. Rubina Dilaik is here to solve your problem with her stunning traditional fit. Take inspiration from Rubina Dilaik’s stunning ethnic suit, and you’ll surely turn heads. Here’s why this look is ideal:

Rubina Dilaik’s Inspired Ethnic Fit For Your Mehendi Function-

While others may opt for the traditional salwar-kurta/lehenga, you can elevate your style with an Indo-western outfit. With many ceremonies to go, the mehendi ceremony is your chance to be the life of the party in your fun and comfortable outfit. Choose a Rubina Dilaik inspired look in a mehendi color, with an embroidered neckline, ¾ length sleeves, side-cut kurta, and matching bottom. This outfit will allow you to dance with mehendi in your hand, exuding both comfort and sass. You’ll make a lasting impression from the very first ceremony.

Go out with an outfit that makes glitz and glam sound an understatement! You are lined up for the first performance at the mehendi ceremony. Another tip to stand out is to apply stunning fluttery lashes, blushy cheeks, and matte lips for makeup! Accessories include an outfit with gold and purple studded chandbalis, a necklace, rings, and pairs with a contrast potli bag. There is no chance that you walk around in a glamorous outfit in these shades, and heads won’t turn!