Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture straight from her event night. The actress can be seen decked up in her nerdy style, while adorned in black casuals. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 12:34:51
Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic

Rubina Dilaik, has blessed our screens once again with a stunning candid look that is simply mesmerizing! Rocking a stylish black casual adorn, Rubina effortlessly proves that she’s a fashionista who knows how to slay in any attire. But what truly sets her apart is her beautiful nerdy glasses, adding a touch of sophistication and quirkiness to her already captivating persona.

Rubina’s style in the outfit

With her hair pulled back into a chic ponytail and minimal makeup accentuating her natural beauty, Rubina looks like a vision in this candid picture. And if that wasn’t enough to make us swoon, she can be seen dancing at an event, showcasing her incredible talent and infectious energy. It’s no wonder that Rubina Dilaik continues to steal hearts wherever she goes.

This picture is a testament to Rubina’s undeniable charm and ability to exude grace effortlessly. Whether she’s playing a powerful character on-screen or simply sharing candid moments with her fans, Rubina never falls short when it comes to leaving us in awe of her sheer presence.

Check out-

Reactions

One wrote, “If you can pls update us through your insta stories…. Now a days you are so less active….. Want our old Rubi who used to post 2,3 post in a day”

Another wrote, “Dear @rubinadilaik ,we all know that u have gave us and this industry so many hit shows and even MVs, it’s not easy to survive in this industry for so long without any PR! But we rubiholics want to see u daily,we are eagerly waiting for a new project!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

