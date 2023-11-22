Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy Cravings Treat, Cheesecake- Avocado Salad

Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik‘s pregnancy glow has painted the town in red. The actress often gets snapped in the city, flaunting her baby bump and the beautiful glow in her face. The active social media user loves to share insights from her personal and professional life, and today, she grabs our attention because of her personal life. The actress shares a glimpse of her moody day and pregnancy cravings.

Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy Cravings Treat

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik dropped a series of photos unveiling a glimpse of her moody day and pregnancy cravings. She can be seen wearing an off-white cotton printed sharara set in the images. The comfy V-neckline kurta with flared palazzo pants and matching dupatta complements her simplicity. She adorns her look with oxidized accessories and black glasses.

In addition, the actress also poses with her beloved husband, Abhinav Shukla. Both of them smile brightly for the selfie. While in the other photos, Rubina Dilaik gives us a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings. The actress treats herself to a healthy meal, including an avocado salad with different types of sauces. She also enjoys nachos and roasted chips with avocado chutney and tomorrow. At last, she treats her sweet tooth with a mouth-watering creamy cheesecake with the white creamy strawberry, blueberry, and choco stick.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy cravings treat? Drop your views in the comments box below.