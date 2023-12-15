Rubina Dilaik’s Printed Floral Anarkali Set Is Must-have Pregnancy Outfit

Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik has been painting the town in red with her pregnancy fashion ever since the diva announced this good news. The Shakti actress embraces her look in different styles, from stunning sarees to pantsuits to bodycon dresses. This time, she opts for a beautiful floral printed anarkali set. Let’s have a closer look below.

Rubina Dilaik’s Floral Anarkali Set

So beautiful! Rubina Dilaik dropped some gorgeous photos on her Instagram. In the images, she can be seen wearing a floral anarkali set. The outfit includes a beige Anarkali kurta paired with a pink pajama and an organza tie-dye dupatta. The huge pink and green floral print all over the kurta looks enchanting. In this gorgeous set, Rubina Dilaik looks wow. Undoubtedly, this beautiful set is a must-have for all mom-to-be women.

Embracing her pregnancy time, Rubina Dilaik keeps her fashion minimal with the green stone choker necklace. Blending these contrasting colors, Rubina looks gorgeous. Her wavy, open hairstyle suits her traditional charm. With its shiny cheeks and nude pink lips, the diva looks beautiful. The black bindi on her forehead gives her a desi touch. Rubina treats her fans in the photos with her gorgeous smile and enchanting poses.

