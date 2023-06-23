ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik's romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is 'couple goals'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry and we always love them for all the good reasons. Well, right now, let's see the latest that's happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 10:34:31
Rubina Dilaik's romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is 'couple goals'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adorable and cutest couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them fell in love with each other many years back and well, ever since that time, they have been together and things have truly been wonderful and sensational for both of them. The two of them have been in awe of each other right from the very beginning since they met each other and well, they truly signify cute couple goals for real. Both of them are expressive about their love and fancy for each other in the best ways possible and well, we are truly in awe of them all the time for all the good and happy reasons.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and their latest social media post, what do we currently get to see happening at their end? Well, much to the delight and happiness of everyone, they are both seen having fun in each other’s company with good effect. In a super cute personalized post shared from her end on social media, Rubina Dilaik has called Abhinav Shukla the ‘love of her life’ and well, we are absolutely drooling after seeing the cuteness from their end. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Rubina Dilaik's romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is 'couple goals' 818810

Rubina Dilaik's romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is 'couple goals' 818811

Well, absolutely super cute and adorable, right folks? Marvelous and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying yummy sandwiches, come check out
Rubina Dilaik is enjoying yummy sandwiches, come check out
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Read Latest News