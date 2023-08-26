ADVERTISEMENT
Saawan Aa Gaya: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s mushy chemistry is a visual treat

This melodious track is brought to life by the mesmerizing voices of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The song is not only beautifully sung but also composed and penned by Rohanpreet Singh, adding a personal touch to its heartfelt lyrics.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 02:05:04
Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series has unveiled the anthem of love, titled “Saawan Aa Gaya,” a musical creation that resonates with emotion and romance. This melodious track is brought to life by the mesmerizing voices of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The song is not only beautifully sung but also composed and penned by Rohanpreet Singh, adding a personal touch to its heartfelt lyrics.

The music production, meticulously handled by Aakash Rijia, incorporates enchanting elements like guitars by Shomu Seal and flute by Kiran Vinkar. The track’s mixing and mastering are masterfully executed by Bharat Goel, ensuring a symphony of emotions that captivates listeners.

The accompanying music video, a visual treat, is a collaborative effort by Video Brains, with Sunil Patel as the Director of Photography and Bunty Nagi as the Editor. The production, under Aaroha Production, boasts an impressive cast, including popular faces Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, further enhancing the song’s appeal.

The video’s creative direction is helmed by Rajesh Patel and Shuvankar Ghosh, while Sagar Das and his team contribute captivating choreography. The production design, an integral part of the video’s aesthetics, is overseen by Dhananjay Mondal, with costume design by Aashish Dwyer and Shreya Sagar.

The music video also features a talented crew responsible for ensuring its visual excellence, including Narendra P. Gohil as the 1st Assistant Cameraman, Avadhoot S. Patil as the Focus Puller, and B Steady Shot as the Steady Cam Operator, among others.

“Sawan Aa Gaya” takes viewers to the picturesque landscapes of Bhandardhara, Nashik, Maharashtra, setting the scene for an unforgettable love story. With a star-studded cast, enchanting music, and breathtaking visuals, this anthem of love is poised to resonate deeply with audiences, delivering a beautiful blend of melody and storytelling.

