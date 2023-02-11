Handsome performer Ankit Siwach has enthralled audiences with his portrayals in TV shows Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ishqbaaaz, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc. Ankit is presently busy shooting for the new season of his travel show, Safarnama.

As we know, Safarnama is being co-produced by Ankit Siwach and his brother Sagar Siwach. Sinashh Films, helmed by Ishan Jacob joins them as Producer in this collaboration.

Safarnama the travel show was aired on Epic, and its second season too will mostly launch on Epic channel.

Says Ankit, “The shoot for Safarnama 2 is presently on. I have been on a travel spree, shooting the same. In the last season, we covered Himachal Pradesh. And in this season of Safarnama, we will be covering Rajasthan.”

“We have been shooting for some time now. We are covering a distance of 6000 kms in almost 25 days. This project would be my second production after Season 1, which was aired on Epic,” he adds.

Ankit continues to say what viewers can expect in Safarnama 2, saying, “In the last season, we used the help of public transport in our travel journey. This time, I am driving through Rajasthan. The idea is to brin stories, heritage and culture of Rajasthan to the audience.”

Best of luck, Ankit!!