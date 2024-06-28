Sana Makbul, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande: Checkout Bigg Boss Fashion Actress Goals

Bigg Boss actresses Sana Makbul, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Lokhande are known for their acting skills and striking fashion style statements. Let’s look at some of their standout fashion moments and the goals they set for fashion enthusiasts.

Sana Makbul, Isha Malviya And Ankita Lokhande-

Sana Makbul In Kurta Set

Sana Makbul stuns in a beautiful kurta set, embracing traditional fashion with a contemporary twist. The kurta set features a purple color stand collar, puffy shoulder, full sleeves, side-cuts mid-length kurta, and matching pants, highlighting her sophisticated taste. Sana’s poised appearance in the kurta set underscored her versatility and elegance, proving she can shine in any style.

Ankita Lokhande In Printed Look

Ankita Lokhande charmed everyone with her adorable printed look. She wore a cute outfit adorned with playful prints, exuding a cheerful and lively vibe with an off-shoulder bust fitted crop top and high-waisted flared skirt. Her casual yet stylish attire demonstrated her ability to effortlessly combine comfort and fashion, making her look fun and fashionable.

Isha Malviya Shines In Gown

Isha Malviya recently dazzled in a stunning Western look, showcasing her flair for glamorous fashion. The outfit features a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate details, and a sequin work-flared train-style silhouette, highlighting her elegance and making her a showstopper. Her choice of accessories and hairstyle perfectly complemented the outfit, enhancing her overall look.

These actresses set fashion goals by showcasing their styles and inspiring their fans to embrace their unique fashion preferences.