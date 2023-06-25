Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to grace the screens once again, this time in the music video “Sanam Aa Gaya.” The stunning poster shared on their social media platforms has already ignited curiosity and excitement. The duo took to their respective social media platforms to unveil the captivating poster, which features a mesmerizing visual composition. Rubina Dilaik, in her announcement, expressed her gratitude to DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal for presenting this delightful creation, helmed by the talented Payal Dev.

The mellifluous voices of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev will breathe life into the song, while the evocative lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa are expected to strike a chord with audiences.

With the accomplished Aditya Dev leading the programming, arrangement, and design of the music, “Sanam Aa Gaya” is poised to be a sonic masterpiece. Under the expert direction of Charit Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will bring their on-screen chemistry to the forefront, captivating viewers with their heartfelt performances.

Have a look-

Music enthusiasts and fans of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are eagerly marking their calendars for the grand unveiling of “Sanam Aa Gaya” on June 27th. Exclusively available on the esteemed DRJ Records Official YouTube Channel, this music video is poised to leave a lasting impact, immersing audiences in a tale of love, longing, and enchantment. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable musical experience that will sweep you off your feet. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated release.