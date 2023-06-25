ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture

The duo took to their respective social media platforms to unveil the captivating poster, which features a mesmerizing visual composition. Rubina Dilaik, in her announcement, expressed her gratitude to DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal for presenting this delightful creation, helmed by the talented Payal Dev

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 11:50:41
Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to grace the screens once again, this time in the music video “Sanam Aa Gaya.” The stunning poster shared on their social media platforms has already ignited curiosity and excitement. The duo took to their respective social media platforms to unveil the captivating poster, which features a mesmerizing visual composition. Rubina Dilaik, in her announcement, expressed her gratitude to DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal for presenting this delightful creation, helmed by the talented Payal Dev.

The mellifluous voices of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev will breathe life into the song, while the evocative lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa are expected to strike a chord with audiences.

With the accomplished Aditya Dev leading the programming, arrangement, and design of the music, “Sanam Aa Gaya” is poised to be a sonic masterpiece. Under the expert direction of Charit Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will bring their on-screen chemistry to the forefront, captivating viewers with their heartfelt performances.

Have a look-

Sanam Aa Gaya: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turns love meter high with their latest venture 819716

Music enthusiasts and fans of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are eagerly marking their calendars for the grand unveiling of “Sanam Aa Gaya” on June 27th. Exclusively available on the esteemed DRJ Records Official YouTube Channel, this music video is poised to leave a lasting impact, immersing audiences in a tale of love, longing, and enchantment. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable musical experience that will sweep you off your feet. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated release.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Rubina Dilaik’s romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is ‘couple goals’
Rubina Dilaik’s romantic shoutout for hubby Abhinav Shukla is ‘couple goals’
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
It’s ‘family time’ for Rubina Dilaik
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed
Latest Stories
Zain Imam’s encounter with a pipistrelle (bat) leaves internet in splits, watch
Zain Imam’s encounter with a pipistrelle (bat) leaves internet in splits, watch
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Good News: India’s Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal
Good News: India’s Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal
Read Latest News