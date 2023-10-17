Television | Celebrities

Sanaya Irani keeps it divine in abstract print shirt dress [Photos]

Sanaya Irani's choice of attire was a symphony of artistic abstraction. The shirt dress, adorned with an eye-catching abstract print, not only made a fashion statement but also showcased her innate elegance

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Oct,2023 13:30:03
credit: Sanaya Irani Instagram

Sanaya Irani, the diva of the small screen, is turning heads and capturing hearts yet again with her impeccable sense of style. In a recent social media extravaganza, she left her fans awestruck by donning a stylish abstract print shirt dress that’s all the rage.

Decoding Sanaya Irani’s look

Stepping into the fashion arena like a true trendsetter, Sanaya’s choice of attire was a symphony of artistic abstraction. The shirt dress, adorned with an eye-catching abstract print, not only made a fashion statement but also showcased her innate elegance. With a perfectly coiffed ponytail, dewy eyes, and rosy pink lips, she embodied sheer glamour. But that’s not all – her sleek eyebrows added the finishing touch to an already mesmerizing look.

Sanaya Irani’s caption for the photoshoot moments couldn’t be more fitting: “Trying to master the art of eye contact.” And master it she did, as she gazed into the camera with an alluring charm that’s simply irresistible. This enchanting transformation was brought to life by the talented hair wizard, ‘shab_qureshi786’, and the makeup maestro, ‘malcolm_m_fernandes’ (Instagram). The entire ensemble was curated with the magic touch of fashion stylist ‘nakhrevakhre’ (Instagram), creating a stunning visual symphony that’s nothing short of divine.

See photos here:

In a world where fashion is often a canvas for self-expression, Sanaya Irani’s abstract print shirt dress isn’t just clothing; it’s artistry in motion. It’s a reminder that fashion isn’t confined to the mundane, but a gateway to self-confidence and artful self-expression. So, the next time you’re looking to make a statement, take a page out of Sanaya’s book and let the abstract fashionista in you shine!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

