Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar are two of the most admired and appreciated actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have earlier worked in Radhakrishn TV show and well, their fandom and popularity has only gotten bigger and better with every passing year. For the longest time, Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar have slayed the world of TV with their sizzling chemistry and no wonder, it has helped the show to a great extent. For the longest time, Radhakrishn show has achieved a humongous success because of their sizzling chemistry and no wonder, we are proud of them.

Will Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar ever work together again:

While Radhakrishn as a show has been a humongous hit in the past, fans simply never liked the fact that the show got off it. The show aired earlier on Star Bharat and it was a proper family show. Radhakrishn, as a show has been very educative when it comes to children and well, who wouldn’t want to know more about Lord Krishna? While the show has earlier been a big hit, the big question is that whether they will work again or not. Well, although their fans on social media keep wishing and requesting that they work again, as of now nothing is really confirmed. The two of them have officially not signed any new project yet and hence, it’s difficult to predict anything as of now. But hey, will you all like to see them together? Share your thoughts with us.

Personal Hobby:

As far as personal hobbies are concerned, both Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar love to travel to different destinations and also spend time with their families when not busy working. Amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more