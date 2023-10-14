Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy has once again left the fashion world dazzled. This time, she's donned the season's hottest trend - a mesmerizing Rs. 113,455 lime asymmetric neckline one-shoulder column dress designed by none other than the fashion maestro, GABY CHARBACHY

Decoding Mouni Roy’s look

Mouni Roy is here to set the fashion world ablaze once again with her latest style revelation! This time, she’s turned up the heat in a sizzling lime asymmetric neckline one-shoulder column dress designed by the incomparable GABY CHARBACHY. But, it’s not just the dress that’s making jaws drop; it’s the whole mesmerizing ensemble that’s turning heads.

As she stepped out, Mouni Roy paired this chic number with her signature wavy brown highlights, creating a harmonious dance of colours and contours that left us all in awe. Her sleek eyebrows, bold and beautiful eyes, and those irresistible pink lips completed the look, proving that when it comes to owning the fashion scene, Mouni Roy reigns supreme.

When Mouni Roy steps onto the fashion stage, you can bet your last button that it’s not just a dress; it’s a fashion spectacle. She doesn’t follow trends; she creates them, and this lime sensation is her latest masterpiece. Get ready, because she’s not just setting the style bar; she’s soaring above it!

