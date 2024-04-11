Sensational Style: Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Curves In A Chic Nude And Brown Dress

Mouni Roy, Bollywood’s elegant fashionista, is known for stunning fans wherever she goes with her outfit choices. Mouni can create stunning tiny gowns and exquisite lehengas. Today, the Showtime actress sets fashion ablaze in a sequin gown, and her gorgeous glam has us enthralled. She has demonstrated her fashion sense in each look. Today’s queen’s appearance is no exception. Let us have a closer look below.

Mouni Roy’s Nude And Brown Dress Appearance-

Mouni Roy looks stunning in her nude brown midi dress. The dress features a flattering deep V-neckline, which is strappy and sleeveless. The neckline adds allure to the ensemble while gracefully showcasing Mouni’s stylish appearance. The sleeveless design accentuates her arms and shoulders, adding a modern and chic vibe to the look.

The body-fitted sheath silhouette midi-dress hugs Mouni’s curves in all the right places, accentuating her figure with confidence and poise. The outfit is from Kanika Goyal Label, costing Rs. 120,000. With her radiant smile and confident demeanor, Mouni Roy exudes charm and sophistication in her embellished midi dress. Her flawless makeup with brown creamy lips and sleek, wavy hairstyle complements the glamour of the outfit with brown heels by Zara, completing the look with finesse.

What do you think about Mouni’s dress appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.