Shabir Ahluwalia Turns A Year Older; Kumkum Bhagya Co-Actor Sriti Jha Wishes Him On His Birthday

Today (10 August) happens to be the birthday of the coolest and most stylish actor Shabir Ahluwalia. Shabir who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, turns a year older and we cannot stop ourselves from praising him for his amazing portrayals as a performer for years now!! Actress Sriti Jha, who was Shabir’s co-actor and lead in the popular show on Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya takes her time out to wish her friend and colleague from the industry on his birthday.

Sriti calls Shabir the ‘Coolest Dude’ and ‘Great Daddy’, Sriti has the best of words to say for Shabir on his special day. She also posts a video of them together enjoying a bike ride, taken from earlier times.

Sriti who is presently seen as the lead in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, writes on social media,

“You always have a choice between ruining someone’s day and making it better… always try to chose the later”

-Shabir Ahluwalia

He always makes everyone’s day better❤️❤️

“Udta Karela”

– Shabir Ahluwalia

(Ofcourse this is my favourite phrase in all the phrases of all the world)

Happy Birthday @shabirahluwalia

You’re the coolest dude

You’re the goddamn daddy!!

*breaks into jumps and starts singing happy birthday in a screechy voice

Thank you for the video @sanketpremalwar dada

Well, as the industry comes together to wish Shabir Ahluwalia a very Happy Birthday, we at IWMBuzz.com also wish the popular actor!!