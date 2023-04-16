TV personalities are adored by many for their bold fashion sense as well as their incredible performing abilities, which makes them popular on the Internet. These women will be at the top even in the upcoming year when considering several variables like their social media involvement, fan base, and the amount of talk they generate.

Here Are Some Most Popular Television Actresses –

1. Shehnaaz Gill

She became well-known because of “Bigg Boss 13”. Her chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla has always been the centre of attention in the program. They go by the name SidNaaz among their followers. It appears that the performer cannot turn around at this point. With her role in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” the actress is now prepared to dominate the big screen after leaving her mark on television. Salman Khan plays the protagonist in the movie. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi, Gill will appear in the film “100%.” The movie is expected to be released around Diwali in 2023.

2. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly began her acting career at the age of 7 in her father Anil Ganguly’s 1985 film “Saaheb,” and it wasn’t until 2004’s “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai,” in which she played the part of Monisha, that she rose to fame in the television industry. Since playing the lead in “Anupamaa,” the actress has earned a lot more respect and notoriety. She is a wonderful mother on and off the screen and has gradually become the most adored “bahu” in the TV industry. We are assured that she will continue to rule in the upcoming year in light of her achievement.

3. Pranali Rathod

The actress has established herself as a household name thanks to her roles in TV series like “Barrister Babu,” “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye,” and most recently, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” where she presently plays Akshara Goenka Birla. The crowd adores her character, and her raw, young appearance is winning them over. She is receiving more TV breaks next year due to her rising popularity, and she may become a well-known face on the small screen.

4. Tejasswi Prakash

She is gorgeous and vivacious. After being declared the “Bigg Boss 15” winner, her fame increased even further. Tejasswi gained notoriety in the television industry through her involvement in reality competitions like “Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.” Still, she is renowned for her roles as Diya Singh in the television series “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” and Uruvi in “Karn Sangini.” Moreover, because of her part in Ektaa Kapoor’s “Naagin 6,” she is adored by the public.

The talk of the community also revolves around her relationship with Karan Kundrra. She and her beau Karan bought two homes, one in Goa and the other in Dubai. She is also preparing to make her Marathi film début with the movie “Mann Kasturi Re.”

4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Thanks to her outstanding performance in “Bigg Boss 16,” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is well-known on television. To win the competition, she has a lot of supporters. With “Choti Sarrdaarni,” she became wildly famous. After portraying Meher, the performer gained notoriety. Her dual parts as Meher and Seher in the show made her most well-known. As a result of her fashionable appearance and attire, she also became well-known. Modelling was the actress’s first line of work. She placed in the top 12 for the 2018 Femina Miss India competition and was named Femina Miss Manipur. “Choti Sarrdaarni” served as her major break. There hasn’t been a chance to turn around since then.

Source- ABP Live