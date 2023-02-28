Vishal Sharma the actor from Punjab feels at home, as he is shooting for Colors’ Junooniyatt. Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show focuses on the lives of Jahan, Ilahi and Jordan.

Vishal plays the father of Jahan, played by Ankit Gupta.

Talking about his role, Vishal states, “As per the show, Jahan’s father and mother, that is me and Gurvinder who is playing my wife, are facing a lot of problems because they are staying at their relatives’ home in Canada. Also, at this point in time, they are going through a bad phase in life. But for the sake of his wife and son, the father has been tolerating everything. This is a very emotional character.”

Vishal feels his onscreen avatar is a lot like him. “We both are practical and strong. I believe as fathers, most men are like this in real life,” he adds.

This is the first time he has collaborated with the production house and he sounds happy about it. “Yes, this is my first show with Dreamiyata Entertainment and I’m grateful that they chose me for this character. They have a superb team,” he says.

Since he is from Punjab, it feels like home for him. “I grew up here only. Punjab is a very beautiful state and I am glad that we have such Punjabi shows that depict our culture for Hindi television. Shooting in Chandigarh is an amazing experience,” he adds.

“To be honest, the outlook of people & producers has changed. In earlier days, only the known actors used to get roped in for most shows repeatedly. But now the newcomers, be it lead characters or supporting characters, are getting the chance to showcase their talent,” he opines.

All the best!!