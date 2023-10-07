Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 08:35:30
For women across the globe, ethnic fashion represents not only an attire but also a celebration of heritage and tradition. The world of Indian television is no exception to this fascination, and three prominent actresses, Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari, and Jasmin Bhasin, have captured our hearts with their radiant ethnic suit choices. As we embark on this fashion-forward journey, let’s dive into their unique styles, which blend culture and contemporary fashion, making ethnic suits a captivating choice for women of all backgrounds.

Shweta Tiwari: The Timeless Diva

Shweta Tiwari, a beloved name in the Indian television industry, possesses a penchant for exuding timeless beauty through her choice of ethnic suits. Her fashion journey takes us back to the roots, celebrating the opulence of Indian textiles and craftsmanship. Shweta often dons royal silk suits adorned with intricate zari work, creating an aura of regality that is hard to ignore. Her outfits are often complemented with statement bindis, which sit gracefully on her forehead, radiating an aura of poise and grace. Shweta Tiwari’s ethnic fashion is a living showcase to the enduring appeal of traditional Indian attire, making her an icon of ageless elegance.

Look how spectacularly stunning Shweta looks in this yellow embroidered piece:

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859100

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859099

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859098

Jasmin Bhasin: The Modern Ethnic Queen

Jasmin Bhasin breathes contemporary life into ethnic fashion, adding a vibrant twist to her radiant style. The actress loves to explore the possibilities of ethnic suits with her choice of modern cuts and traditional accents. Bold, vivacious colours are her go-to, and she isn’t afraid to experiment with unique drapes that make her stand out in any crowd. Jasmin’s keen eye for detail is evident in her selection of statement accessories, such as oxidized jewelry and chic potli bags. Her interpretation of ethnic suits is an ideal choice for women seeking to infuse a dash of modernity into their traditional wardrobe.

Speaking of contemporary, Jasmin picked up to play with pastel! And this one remains her best:

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859108

Shraddha Arya: The Fusion Maven

Shraddha Arya, a well-known figure in the television industry, is a true maestro when it comes to blending tradition with modernity. Her ethnic suit choices are a splendid fusion of vibrant hues, intricate embroidery, and cutting-edge silhouettes. Whether it’s a regal Anarkali or a trendy fusion outfit, Shraddha effortlessly weaves these elements into her ensemble. What adds a touch of magic to her look are her jhumkas, which dangle elegantly, giving her overall appearance an enchanting allure. Shraddha Arya’s ethnic fashion is a harmonious union of the past and the present, setting the stage for a trend that speaks of contemporary grace.

Speaking of the jhumka magic, here have a look at this iconic one that proves the same:

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859107

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859106

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859105

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859104

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859103

Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859102

The ethnic fashion journey of Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari, and Jasmin Bhasin offers a diverse spectrum of inspiration for women seeking to embrace the allure of ethnic suits. Whether you’re drawn to the fusion of tradition and trend, the timeless elegance of classics, or the contemporary charm of modernity, these leading ladies offer a captivating glimpse into the radiant world of ethnic fashion.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

