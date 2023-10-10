Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse

Shweta Tiwari and Karishma Tanna are heartthrob actresses in the TV world. The divas steal hearts in traditional as they style themselves in sarees and designer blouses.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 21:00:58
Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860157
  • Highlights
  • Shweta Tiwari and Karishma Tanna steal hearts with their glam.
  • Shweta opts for a beautiful purple saree.
  • Karishma chooses a black glittery saree.

Whether B-town divas or TV stars, the saree is a favorite ensemble of every Indian actress. This traditional drape holds a special place in everyone’s heart, and not just that; it can be worn on any occasion. Shweta Tiwari and Karishma Tanna steal hearts in their six-yard saree elegance with designer blouses this time.

Shweta Tiwari’s Purple Saree

The stunning Shweta is aging like fine wine. In the latest glam, the actress styles herself in a beautiful purple saree with gold dots from Vastra. The embroidered border looks captivating. She pairs the saree with a contrasting red embellished blouse.

Shweta’s Accessorizing

The actress looks alluring in traditional makeup with shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and bindi. At the same time, the green choker necklace and earrings complement her desi-ness. The purple bangles twins with her saree.

Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860153

Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860155

Karishma Tanna’s Black Saree

The ever-charming Karishma looks stunning in the black saree by Manish Malhotra. This glittery six-yard saree elegance is irresistibly attractive. She pairs the drape with a black butterfly neckline sleeveless blouse, exuding a chic look.

Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860151

Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860152

That’s not all! With the green emerald earrings, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. The sleek bun hairstyle and dewy makeup give her a final touch.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries 859691
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion 858997
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion
Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari 858291
Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857619
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari 857150
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari

Latest Stories

London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots 860149
London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots
"I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film", says Akshay Kumar while talking about Mission Raniganj 860261
“I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film”, says Akshay Kumar while talking about Mission Raniganj
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket 860138
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster 860203
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster
Tejas Gill aka Kangana Ranaut in conversation with first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh 860218
Tejas Gill aka Kangana Ranaut in conversation with first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh
Mouni Roy's chic checkered outfit wins hearts on social media 860193
Mouni Roy’s chic checkered outfit wins hearts on social media
Read Latest News