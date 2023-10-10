Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse

Highlights

Whether B-town divas or TV stars, the saree is a favorite ensemble of every Indian actress. This traditional drape holds a special place in everyone’s heart, and not just that; it can be worn on any occasion. Shweta Tiwari and Karishma Tanna steal hearts in their six-yard saree elegance with designer blouses this time.

Shweta Tiwari’s Purple Saree

The stunning Shweta is aging like fine wine. In the latest glam, the actress styles herself in a beautiful purple saree with gold dots from Vastra. The embroidered border looks captivating. She pairs the saree with a contrasting red embellished blouse.

Shweta’s Accessorizing

The actress looks alluring in traditional makeup with shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and bindi. At the same time, the green choker necklace and earrings complement her desi-ness. The purple bangles twins with her saree.

Karishma Tanna’s Black Saree

The ever-charming Karishma looks stunning in the black saree by Manish Malhotra. This glittery six-yard saree elegance is irresistibly attractive. She pairs the drape with a black butterfly neckline sleeveless blouse, exuding a chic look.

That’s not all! With the green emerald earrings, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. The sleek bun hairstyle and dewy makeup give her a final touch.

Whose look did you like the most?