Shweta Tiwari Shares Drooling Photos From Vacation, Enjoys Horse Riding, And More

Shweta Tiwari, the stunning beauty taking to her social media, treats her fans with a sneak peek through a set of drool-worthy family photos from her vacation. The actress has been sharing photos from her dreamy and chill vacations with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. However, she did not reveal the place earlier, but with her latest post, it’s clear that the actress is having a great time in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town.

Adding to the vacation diaries, Shweta Tiwari drops a series of new drool-worthy photos as her sweet family enjoys their vacation in the dreamy place. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari can be seen posing with a white pigeon that looks like she is recreating the scene from Sonam Kapoor’s song Masakali from the movie Delhi-6 alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Shweta Tiwari poses in a red cardigan with black pants and white shoes. In contrast, the black glasses and black waist bag uplifts her style. On the other hand, her daughter Palak looks beautiful in a beige sweater with a matching beanie and brown pants, while Reyansh looks cool in a black zipper and blue denim.

Throughout the photos, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, and Reyansh enjoy the beauty of the place in Pahalgam. They also pose for family photos; we can’t get over their cuteness. Not only that but under the sunny weather and chill feeling, this small family also enjoys horse riding.

