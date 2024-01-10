Sibling Goals! Nia Sharma hits gym with brother Vinay [Photos]

Sibling goals alert! Nia Sharma is giving us major fitness inspiration as she hits the gym with her brother, Vinay Sharma. In a series of photos, the dynamic duo is seen breaking a sweat, working out, and posing for some gym selfies. While we’ve witnessed celebrities sharing goofy and fashionable moments, Nia and Vinay bring in a new-age twist to sibling goals with their fitness camaraderie.

In the pictures, the siblings are seen putting in the hard work together, proving that the family that works out together, stays fit together. Nia shared the photos with a touch of humor, writing, “Also, Siblings with no wisdom teeth yet 😅 But don’t take us for fools…”. The caption adds a playful element, showcasing their shared sense of humor.

Check out photos below:

Nia Sharma and Vinay Sharma are not just giving us fitness goals; they are redefining the essence of sibling bonds with their dedication to a healthy lifestyle. This gym session captures a snapshot of their strong connection, inspiring everyone to embrace a fitness journey with their loved ones. It’s not just about lifting weights; it’s about lifting each other up, and Nia and Vinay are setting the bar high for sibling goals.

How do you keep yourself fit in the winters?

Staying fit during winter is totally doable and can actually be pretty fun. If you like the cold, try out winter sports like skiing or ice skating. If you’re more of an indoorsy person, you can join fitness classes, do some yoga, or go swimming. Don’t forget about simple stuff like taking brisk walks or jogging outside if you bundle up. And you can even do exercises at home without any fancy equipment – things like squats, push-ups, or using resistance bands. Just make sure you stay warm, eat healthy, and do a good warm-up before jumping into any activity. Keeping active in winter not only helps your body but also boosts your mood and keeps those winter blues away!