Television | Celebrities

Sibling Goals: Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt note for brother Abhishek on Brother’s Day is winning internet over

The post, which has taken the internet by storm, showcases the deep bond shared between the Nigam brothers, leaving netizens in awe. Scroll down beneath to check the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 00:05:58
Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture and an accompanying emotional message dedicated to his beloved brother, Abhishek Nigam, on Brother’s Day. The post, which has taken the internet by storm, showcases the deep bond shared between the Nigam brothers, leaving netizens in awe. Siddharth’s touching words express gratitude, admiration, and an abundance of love for his brother, demonstrating the strong connection they share.

Siddharth-Abhishek’s style

In the picture, that Siddharth shared, we can see her wearing a stylish abstract printed blue party blazer. He completed the look with his messy hair and stubble beard. On the other hand, Abhishek looked stunning in a leafy printed party blazer wear. The brothers looked all grand together in the picture.

Siddharth Nigam’s special brother’s day post for Abhishek

Sharing a swagger picture on his gram, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Your guidance, love, and encouragement have helped shape the person I am today. I’m truly fortunate to have you by my side, and I want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me.❤️
Thank you for always being there, for lending an ear when I needed to talk, for sharing laughter and tears, and for being my rock in both good times and bad. Your presence brings joy and strength to my life, and I’m grateful for the bond we share as brothers.🤗
On this Brothers’ Day, I wish you happiness, success, and good health. May our bond continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Cheers to many more memorable moments together!”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Sid ke liye Unka Bhai Unke Guardian angel h who always protects me from every sadness and sorrow.”

Another wrote, “When you are around I know that I am going to be just fine because you are there with me @theabhisheknigam”

A third user wrote, “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero… @thesiddharthnigam @theabhisheknigam I am right na? Bcz my bro is my superhero❤️”

