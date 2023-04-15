The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar are true foodaholics. Well, who isn’t? Good food can make a dull day, happening one. Therefore, Vinali Bhatnagar has shared some pictures with the Aladdin fame actor Siddharth Nigam, where we caught them reacting all ‘wide-eyed’ when they see food!

Scroll down beneath to check on their epic reaction-

Vinali Bhatnagar shares candid moments with Siddharth Nigam

In the first slide, Vinali Bhatnagar and Siddharth Nigam look stunning in their ethnic apparel. Vinali bloomed in her lilac embellished floral lehenga while, on the other hand, Nigam stunned like a rockstar in his brown suit.

Vinali completed the look with her long wavy hair and minimal makeup. Siddharth Nigam looked perfect with his stubble beard and messy hair.

Sharing the pictures, Vinali Bhatnagar wrote, “Swipe to see us when someone says foooooddddd!

#kisikabhaikisikijaan”

And as we swipe, we see the two all surprised and wide-eyed. Denoting that it is how they react when they hear about food. Well, any food lover would be able to relate to this. Do you? Let us know in the comments

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The movie is an upcoming Hindi action showdown. It stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film further features other famous stars from the tv industry, including Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Nigam. It is going to be a pan-Indian release.