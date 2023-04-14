Siddharth Nigam is currently hitting headlines soon after the announcement of his feature in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others. Owing to that, Nigam has now shared candid moments from day 2 promotions of the movie.

Siddharth Nigam shares unseen glimpses

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from the show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor can be seen posing candid with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The actor looked stunning in his chocolate brown shirt, while Salman Khan looked grand in his casual black shirt. Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in orange ethnic outfit.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “I still cannot believe its finally happening, ticking my bucket list✔️😇 Day – 2 Promotions #KisikaBhaikisikiJaan on @kapilsharma show What a fun time we had on the sets. Stay tuned Episode bhaut jaldi aane wala hai♥️ Also, I hope you have already blocked 21st April to watch the movie with your friends and family🥳 #Siddharthnigam #kisikabhaikisikijaan #thekapilsharmashow”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Siddharth Nigam holds a huge fanbase. Soon after he shared the pictures on his gram, his fans came in gushing with love.

One wrote, “It’s not only you dream it’s also our dream to see you in TKSS 🥰 so glad to see there on Saturday 😍”

Another wrote, “Kabhi aise socha tha k kapil ke show mein sidd ko dekhne ko mile aur ab ye ho raha hai really so so proud of you Siddharth and too much excited to see you in #thekapilsharmashow”