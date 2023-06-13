Siddharth Nigam gets severe injuries at his recent football match

Siddharth Nigam, the versatile actor and accomplished athlete, recently engaged in a riveting soccer match that sent ripples of excitement through his fan base. Sharing a captivating array of photographs capturing the intensity of the game earlier, Siddharth expressed heartfelt appreciation and reflected on the exhilarating experience.

However, the aftermath definitely looks painful! This we say after Siddharth Nigam shared pictures of his bruised feet on Instagram stories.

Siddharth and his team, the Strikers, engaged in an intense battle against the formidable “Acers,” ultimately falling short with a final score of 3-2. Despite the disappointment, Siddharth expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from passionate spectators. However, the excitement soon turned to concern as Siddharth sustained severe injuries during the game.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Football khel khel k pairon ki kuch aisi halat ho gayi hai”

Fans and well-wishers are now anxiously awaiting updates on Siddharth’s recovery and future participation in sports. This unexpected setback serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in athletic pursuits, emphasizing the importance of safety precautions. As Siddharth embarks on his healing journey, heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery continue to pour in from his dedicated fan base.

Siddharth Nigam, on the professional front was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others.