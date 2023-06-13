ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam gets severe injuries at his recent football match

While Siddharth Nigam has played a passionate match with his team along at the football match, it looks like the after math has been quite concerning for the actor in the process, given his severe injures on his toes. Check out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jun,2023 00:05:05
Siddharth Nigam, the versatile actor and accomplished athlete, recently engaged in a riveting soccer match that sent ripples of excitement through his fan base. Sharing a captivating array of photographs capturing the intensity of the game earlier, Siddharth expressed heartfelt appreciation and reflected on the exhilarating experience.

However, the aftermath definitely looks painful! This we say after Siddharth Nigam shared pictures of his bruised feet on Instagram stories.

Siddharth and his team, the Strikers, engaged in an intense battle against the formidable “Acers,” ultimately falling short with a final score of 3-2. Despite the disappointment, Siddharth expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from passionate spectators. However, the excitement soon turned to concern as Siddharth sustained severe injuries during the game.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Football khel khel k pairon ki kuch aisi halat ho gayi hai”

Have a look at the picture-

Siddharth Nigam gets severe injuries at his recent football match 814952

Fans and well-wishers are now anxiously awaiting updates on Siddharth’s recovery and future participation in sports. This unexpected setback serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in athletic pursuits, emphasizing the importance of safety precautions. As Siddharth embarks on his healing journey, heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery continue to pour in from his dedicated fan base.

Siddharth Nigam, on the professional front was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Inside Siddharth Nigam’s soccer match, pictures inside
Check out the new football campaigns in town by Siddharth Nigam!
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’
Siddharth Nigam flaunts swanky hairstyle in black tshirt and shades, Ashi Singh is ‘obsessed’
Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out
Rani Chatterjee And Her Connection With Dance; Read
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details
Rituparna Sengupta All Set For Datta Release; Check Deets
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani dazzles in ethnic desi vibes, fans love gorgeous hoop earrings
Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl At 50, Read
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
