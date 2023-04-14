Siddharth Nigam takes his fans to the underwater life. The actor who is a fan of scuba diving, shared a video on his Instagram, recently as he takes a ride underneath the deep ocean. What gets interesting that he also spots ‘Nemo’ the fish while enjoying his deep dive. Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam shares Scuba Diving video

In the video, we can see Siddharth Nigam in her perfect scuba diving swimwear. The actor can be seen swimming like a pro in the ocean while he recorded the entire moment on his camera. He decided to share the moment with his fans, as he finds Nemo. The actor couldn’t pull back his excitement for the same.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Wait whaaaat😍 i saw Nemo😍 #scubadiving #oceanlife #trending #diveclubfuraveri @diveclubfuraveri #diveclub #furaveri #furaverimaldives @furaveriresort”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “FINDING NEMO FT. SIDDHARTH NIGAM”

Another wrote, “Woww It’s Dammnnn Good😍”

A third user wrote, “Damn”

About Nemo

Finding Nemo, a 2003 Disney-Pixar animated film, stars a fictional character named Nemo. He is a young clownfish that is taken from the ocean and put in an aquarium at a dentist’s office. A forgetful blue tang fish named Dory joins his father Marlin on his search for the boy.

Siddharth Nigam Work Front

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as leads. Along with them, the film also has Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others in pivotal roles.

Siddharth became a household name with his work in Aladdin.