Siddharth Nigam goes quirky in black denim suit, take cues

Setting a new benchmark in men’s fashion, Siddharth Nigam, renowned for his role in Aladdin, recently graced the ITA Red Carpet in a classic yet quirky denim black pantsuit. The actor effortlessly combined sophistication with a touch of edginess, donning the ensemble over a formal white shirt. The look was elevated by his meticulously styled blow-dried hairdo and a well-groomed stubble beard, showcasing a perfect blend of classic and contemporary fashion elements.

Sharing glimpses of his stylish outfit on social media, Siddharth expressed his excitement, particularly highlighting the unforgettable moment of dedicating his dance act to none other than Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. The actor revealed that sharing the stage with the extraordinary Hrithik Roshan was nothing short of magical, and dedicating his performance to the Bollywood icon was a dream come true.

In his post, Siddharth extended his gratitude to his fantastic stylists, Mishti K8, Anushka Makhija, and Desired Design Studio, who played a crucial role in curating the impeccable look. The actor’s choice of a denim black pantsuit not only reflected his bold fashion sense but also set a trend for men looking to experiment with their style, proving that men’s fashion can be both sophisticated and playful.

As Siddharth Nigam continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen talent, his off-screen fashion choices add another dimension to his versatile personality, solidifying his status as a trendsetter in the realm of men’s fashion.