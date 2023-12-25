Siddharth Nigam Goes Shirtless For Christmas, Fan Says ‘Hottest Santa’

The sensational Siddharth Nigam never misses a chance to impress with her stints on-screen. Apart from garnering love and praise for his on-screen performance, he has also become the ‘talk of the town’ through his social media presence. The actor loves to share insights from his personal and professional life. And this time, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor shared a glimpse of his Christmas celebrations.

Siddharth Nigam’s Christmas Celebration

On Sunday, Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram and shared a post unveiling his Christmas vibe. In the photo, the Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor ditched his shirt and wore a grey jogger, flaunting his six-pack abs. Girls love the perfectly fit physique, and the actor knows how to grab all attention towards him. And for Christmas, the actor wore a red and white Santa cap.

Siddharth Nigam looks too hot in the shirtless avatar, showing his jaw-dropping body. With the visuals, it seems these photos are from the gym, and the actor took the opportunity to capture himself and treat his fans.

In addition, his charming look impressed his followers, who couldn’t resist commenting. A user wrote, “Hottest Santa vibes.” The other said, “Unique style of wishing Christmas.” The third wrote, “Perfect blend of cuteness and hotness.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments.