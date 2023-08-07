Siddharth Nigam Goes Suave In Latest Unseen Pictures

Siddharth Nigam, the multi-talented actor, dancer, and gymnast, is taking the fashion industry by storm with his latest suave fashion. In the exclusive photo shoot, the actor embraces Gen-Z charm in all white avatar. He comes up with an exceptional look as he dons the white man look.

Siddharth Nigam’s Suave Look

With the concept and styling of nagma_the_fashion_hub and designersneha1 under the labelparampara, Siddharth dons an aesthetic white shirt with matching pants. At the same time, the gold chain around his neck adds an extra dose of sophistication. His strong personality and figure have stunningly made his appearance a haute fashion. The actor embraced a suave look throughout the pictures.

However, what’s more, attractive is the backdrop and his striking poses. Exuding an effortless charm, the actor posed in a red telephone booth. In some pictures, he held the telephone in his hand, while in others, he posed like a rockstar with a guitar in his hand. Undoubtedly his style has always made hearts flutter. Getting all saucy, in the caption, he wrote, “Call me on my Telephone.”

Well, it’s the amazing efforts and work of his team. The makeup and hair stylists Yash Rawat and Chetan Poojari made the actor look his best in the white ensemble. And Prashant Samtani captured him in the striking look with his lens.

Did you like Siddharth Nigam’s suave look in the unseen pictures? Please drop your views in the comments box.