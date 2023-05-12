Siddharth Nigam is in awe of special fan-edited video, check out cute childhood memories

Siddharth Nigam’s journey as an actor remains wholesome, owing to that, no wonder his fans are in awe with his successful career. With that a devotee has now shared a video compilation of Nigam’s work on social media

The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam has truly made his way to the sunshine. With his amazing acting prowess on the screen, the actor has garnered his immense love from the netizens.

He sparked to fame with the movie Dhoom 3 where he played the role of young Aamir Khan. Later to that, the actor went on to work in several other tv shows. Aladdin gave him the nationwide fame. He was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Siddharth Nigam’s fan’s overwhelming note for the actor

The fan sharing a video compilation of all Siddharth Nigam’s work from his career timeline wrote a long overwhelming note. The fan wrote, “sidd, I am in awe of your remarkable journey and your extraordinary achievements. You have surpassed all expectations, emerging as a shining example of determination, talent, and resilience. Through your unwavering dedication and countless hours of hard work, you have reached remarkable heights of success that inspire us all. Your unwavering belief in your dreams and the courage to take risks have propelled them forward, overcoming every obstacle in your path. Your accomplishments serve as a testament to your unparalleled skills and unwavering passion. Not only have you achieved greatness in everything you were a part of, but you have also become a role model for countless individuals, demonstrating that dreams can be turned into reality with unwavering commitment and an indomitable spirit. your success is not just a personal triumph but a source of inspiration for everyone who aspires to reach for the stars. 🛐 we love you mr. mausam suhana😭

– your two super inspired siddharthians❤️”

Later the actor decided to share the post on his Instagram stories too. Check out below-