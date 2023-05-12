ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam is in awe of special fan-edited video, check out cute childhood memories

Siddharth Nigam’s journey as an actor remains wholesome, owing to that, no wonder his fans are in awe with his successful career. With that a devotee has now shared a video compilation of Nigam’s work on social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 06:45:11
Siddharth Nigam is in awe of special fan-edited video, check out cute childhood memories

The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam has truly made his way to the sunshine. With his amazing acting prowess on the screen, the actor has garnered his immense love from the netizens.

He sparked to fame with the movie Dhoom 3 where he played the role of young Aamir Khan. Later to that, the actor went on to work in several other tv shows. Aladdin gave him the nationwide fame. He was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Siddharth Nigam’s fan’s overwhelming note for the actor

The fan sharing a video compilation of all Siddharth Nigam’s work from his career timeline wrote a long overwhelming note. The fan wrote, “sidd, I am in awe of your remarkable journey and your extraordinary achievements. You have surpassed all expectations, emerging as a shining example of determination, talent, and resilience. Through your unwavering dedication and countless hours of hard work, you have reached remarkable heights of success that inspire us all. Your unwavering belief in your dreams and the courage to take risks have propelled them forward, overcoming every obstacle in your path. Your accomplishments serve as a testament to your unparalleled skills and unwavering passion. Not only have you achieved greatness in everything you were a part of, but you have also become a role model for countless individuals, demonstrating that dreams can be turned into reality with unwavering commitment and an indomitable spirit. your success is not just a personal triumph but a source of inspiration for everyone who aspires to reach for the stars. 🛐 we love you mr. mausam suhana😭

– your two super inspired siddharthians❤️”

Later the actor decided to share the post on his Instagram stories too. Check out below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Siddharth Nigam showcases his grand football play at All Stars Footy League
Watch: Siddharth Nigam showcases his grand football play at All Stars Footy League
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime
Siddharth Nigam displays swagger avatar, Palak Sindhwani, Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur love it
Siddharth Nigam displays swagger avatar, Palak Sindhwani, Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur love it
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer
Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone
Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Anushka Sen aces mermaid pose, looks irresistible in lavender bodycon dress
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks
Surbhi Jyoti shares personal WhatsApp chat with her mother, fans love it
Surbhi Jyoti shares personal WhatsApp chat with her mother, fans love it
TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"
TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out
Read Latest News