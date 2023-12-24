Siddharth Nigam leaves internet in awe with his singing skills, watch video

Prepare to be amazed because Siddharth Nigam, the charming Aladdin actor who’s been stealing hearts with his acting magic, has now added another feather to his cap – singing! The internet is buzzing with excitement as Siddharth showcases his terrific singing skills in a video that’s taking social media by storm.

Known for his incredible acting prowess, Siddharth is proving there’s more to him than meets the eye. In the video, he belts out the beautiful song ‘Jiye Kyun’ with such finesse that it’s leaving netizens in awe. The melody of his voice has become the talk of the town, and the video is earning heaps of love and views from fans all around.

The Aladdin star has effortlessly transitioned from granting wishes on-screen to serenading us with soulful tunes. The comment sections are flooded with praises, and fans can’t get enough of this delightful surprise from their favorite actor.

Watch the video below:

About the song ‘Jiye Kyun’

“Jiyen Kyun” is a soulful track that was beautifully rendered by Bollywood playback singer Papon. The song featured in the soundtrack of the Bollywood movie “Dum Maaro Dum,” which was released in 2011. Composed by Pritam and penned by Jaideep Sahni, the song became an instant hit for its emotive vocals, meaningful lyrics, and the atmospheric composition that perfectly complemented the movie’s narrative. Papon’s heartfelt rendition added an extra layer of emotion to the song, making it a memorable and cherished part of the film’s musical landscape.