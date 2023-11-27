Siddharth Nigam Makes Grand Entry At IFFA, Manifests To Hold An Award Soon

Last night, the IFFA 2023 award function was a star-studded event with stars like Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, Kamal Hassan, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, A.R Rehman, Pritam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and many others. Among these was the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor Siddharth Nigam, who made a grand entry in all-black glam. Let’s have a look below.

Siddharth Nigam’s IFFA 2023 Look

Siddharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself arriving on the red carpet of the IFFA Awards last night. In the video, the actor makes a grand entry wearing a black t-shirt paired with a matching blazer and pants and secured it with a classic broad belt. With the gold chain and digital watch in his hand, Siddharth uplifts his glam. Lastly, the matching shoes and king spikes look good.

However, expressing his experience appearing at the event, Siddharth, in his caption, said that he walked the red carpet of the event with big dreams, and he also wishes to get soon one award to hold. “Just walked the @filmfare #OTT #redcarpet with dreams in my eyes. Soon, I’ll be holding an award too! 😌✨❤️ #manifestation #siddharthians, what do you think?”

We are also waiting for Siddhart to get honored with an award soon for his incredible work.

