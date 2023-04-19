Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and good-looking actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Siddharth Nigam has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his career has certainly yielded results like no other. His hard work keeps getting better and bigger and that’s why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3. Now, he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that’s releasing on April 21, 2023.

Siddharth Nigam in black kurta pajama:

Siddharth Nigam is seen pulling off his swag in a stunning black kala kurta pajama.

Work Front:

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam will now be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that's set to release on April 21, 2023. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in lead roles.