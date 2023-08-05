Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique

The talented and dashing Siddharth Nigam, known for his captivating performances and charming persona, recently set the internet ablaze with a rugged and shirtless look that left fans swooning. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of mesmerizing pictures, wherein he showcased his chiseled physique and well-defined abs, leaving everyone in awe of his fitness journey. In the captivating photos, Siddharth exudes confidence and charisma as he flaunts his sculpted body. Sporting a Hyrum pant, the actor exuded an aura of casual elegance.

The young heartthrob’s striking kohl-rimmed eyes add an intense and alluring touch to his appearance, making his gaze captivating. Complementing the overall rugged appeal, Siddharth opted for spiked hair. Adding a rustic charm to the look, Siddharth adorned himself with oxidised jewellery, which perfectly complemented his attire. Completing the ensemble with black shoes, Siddharth adds a dash of sophistication to the overall rugged look.

Siddharth’s Instagram post has become the talk of the town, with fans and followers showering him with praises and admiration for his bold and alluring look.

A fan wrote, “Itne handsome mat dikho warna purane zamane ke prince jeolous ho jayenge😂.”

Another fan commented, “Looking like Arabic king 👑”

Third user wrote: “Surmaye Ankhein jo teri dekhi yeh dil kho gya Sambhalo mujhko oh mery yaro sambhalna mushkil ho gya 🔥🔥🔥”