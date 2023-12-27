Siddharth Nigam Shows Dancing Skill In New Music Video ‘Latka,’ Watch

The heartthrob of the town, Siddharth Nigam, is known for his acting skills in the industry; apart from that, he is also a social media sensation who loves to share anecdotes from his personal and professional life. Today, the actor is here to thrill you with his new dance number ‘Latka.’ The charming boy has often won hearts with his personality every time he appears on-screen. And this new song is just another on the list.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth Nigam drops a glimpse of his new music video ‘Latka’ featuring himself along with actress Zaara Yesmin. This song is by Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch. The actor in the video shows his amazing dance moves through the music video.

In the music video, Siddharth can be seen in different avatars. One thing that was common was that his jaw-dropping abs could be seen through all his looks. The Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor spreads his charm in a dashing black shirt to a shirtless avatar. On the other hand, Zaara Yesmin was raising the hotness bar with her bold looks in co-ord sets and mini dresses. At the same time, the music video has more than 36k views on YouTube channel 3 hours after release.

