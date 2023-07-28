ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics

With the concept and styling genius of nagma_the_fashion_hub and designersneha1, and the exquisite design by nimrahsclose, Siddharth dons a printed chocolate brown pantsuit that oozes sophistication

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 02:05:02
Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics

Siddharth Nigam is taking the fashion world by storm with his vintage flair! In an exclusive photoshoot that has us swooning, the actor embraces the timeless charm of yesteryears with a modern twist. Who said bellbottoms were a thing of the past? Siddharth brings them back in style, proving that fashion truly knows no boundaries!

With the concept and styling genius of nagma_the_fashion_hub and designersneha1, and the exquisite design by nimrahsclose, Siddharth dons a printed chocolate brown pantsuit that oozes sophistication. The retro vibes are strong with this one, and we can’t help but admire how effortlessly he pulls off this bold statement piece. The white formal shirt peeking from beneath the pantsuit adds a touch of classic elegance, blending perfectly with the vintage theme.

But let’s not forget about his hairdo! Siddharth rocks a spiked gelled hairstyle that takes us back to the era of groovy dance floors and disco beats. His hair seems to be grooving to its own rhythm, matching the vibrant energy of his ensemble. And those stubble beards? Oh, they add just the right amount of rugged charm, making us wonder if he’s a time-traveling heartthrob from the past!

Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics 838122

Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics 838123

Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics 838124

Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics 838125

Kudos to the talented team behind the scenes – Prashantsamtani captures the essence of Siddharth’s timeless elegance through his lens, while chetanmakeup and yash_hair7682 work their magic, making sure Siddharth looks nothing short of a vintage superstar!

So, brace yourself for the Retro Revival as Siddharth Nigam takes the fashion-forward route with his one-of-a-kind style. He’s a living example that fashion has no boundaries and that vintage vibes can always find their way back into the spotlight. Keep slaying, Siddharth!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News