Siddharth Nigam is one of the leading actors from the television industry. The actor is known for his grandeur on camera. Siddharth ventured into the world of showbiz as a child actor. Initiating his career with the movie Dhoom 3, the actor managed to gain his foothold in the industry.

Now with every passing year, the actor has managed to earn love from his fans all across the country. He at the very recent times gained popularity with his work in the show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He has also been featured in countless music videos to date.

Owing to that, the actor has now dropped first look poster of his upcoming music video Tum Mili 2.0. He is looking absolutely stylish in the picture. Nigam can be seen wearing an unbuttoned black baggy shirt. He completed the look with messy hairdo and stubble beard. Keeping it up with his smile, the actor left his fans stunned.

Sharing the poster on his gram, Nigam wrote, “ So as Promised i am ready with reprise version of Tum Mili 2.0 Brining it on 13th of February for all my fans as valentine gift . hope you all will love it as much you loved Tum Mili

Sung by yours truly- Me

Music by- @vibhasofficial

Poster designed by- @roopkamalsingh lyrics- Me

#siddharthnigam #tummili2.0 #tummili #reprise #newsong #lofivibes #valentines”

Apart from this, he is also set to work with Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie shall star Salman Khan in the lead alongside Pooja Hedge and other stars from Bollywood.

