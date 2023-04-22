Siddharth Nigam-Vinali Bhatnagar’s unseen romantic moments from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan go viral, see pics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently marking hurls all across the nation, with that, the stars Siddharth Nigam-Vinali Bhatnagar’s unseen romantic moments are going viral on the internet, check out below

Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar share stunning chemistry in the new action flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is currently making hurls after its release on 21st April. And with Siddharth and Vinali’s fantastic chemistry on the screen, we see their recent unseen romantic moment from the movie.

Vinali Bhatnagar shares romantic onscreen moment with Siddharth Nigam

Vinali Bhatnagar made a collaboration post with Siddharth Nigam. In the picture, we can see the duo prompting a beautiful romantic moment on the screen. Sharing the picture, Vinali wrote, “Luv aur chahat aa gayein hai aapse milne💛”, here take a look-

In the picture, we can see Siddharth Nigam wearing a stylish mint green t-shirt. He teamed the look with his messy hair and stubble beard. On the other hand Vinali can be seen in a stylish floral embellished pink adorn that she teamed with minimal makeup and sleek hair.

The unseen (onscreen) romantic moment from the movie left Siddharth Nigam fans all awestruck.

Siddharth Nigam Work Front

Nigam has made a mark in the television space, appearing in popular web series such as “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.” He has also been actively engaging with his fans on social media, building a strong following and earning widespread appreciation for his candid posts and inspiring messages.

Speaking of cinema, he is known for his work in Dhoom3 as young Aamir Khan and now is thriving with his pivotal role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.