Siddharth Nigam is all set for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor was earlier with the entire team at the trailer launch of the movie. The movie shall soon hit the theatres. Nigam, owing to that has been keeping his fans all enticed with his everyday updates from the movie. As of now, he has shared a candid video with his co-star from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Vinali Bhatnagar. Watch below-

Siddharth Nigam shares candid moment Vinali Bhatnagar

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a candid video with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Vinali Bhatnagar. The two can be seen all smiling in the video. Siddharth Nigam can be seen wearing a stylish yellow-red striped kurta. He completed the look with his messy hairdo. He decked it up with stubble beard. Vinali Bhatnagar on the other hand looked gorgeous in her ethnic wear. She completed the look with her long wavy hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Hey Chahat” in the caption.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The movie is an upcoming action thriller. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. Apart from them, the movie also has Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and others in pivotal roles.

Siddharth Nigam Work Front

Siddharth first made it onto the scene with his debut in the television series “Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani” back in 2014. But it wasn’t until his lead roles in “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” that he really made his mark. You can’t help but be in awe of his acting prowess and the way he commands the screen with ease.