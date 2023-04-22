Siddharth Nigam’s pawdorable moments with his doggo will leave you awed

Siddharth Nigam’s adorable moments with his pet doggo on Instagram are the best thing to cherish today, check out

Siddharth Nigam’s love for pets has been evident. With his beautiful candid pictures on his social media handle, he has time and again shared adorable pictures with his pet doggo giving us pure goals. Owing to that, here we have shared some of Siddharth’s adorable moments with his pawbuddy.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Diwali Diaries

A throwback moment when Siddharth Nigam shared a candid picture on his Instagram handle, where we can see him wearing a stylish red kurta. He teamed it with messy hairdo and a stubble beard. He posed with his pet doggo, while wishing his Instagram fans on Diwali. Sharing the picture, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Bas inka dhyaan zaroor rakhna❤️ Most animals are terrified of firecrackers. They are naturally afraid of the loud bursting sounds and do not like the burning smell that lingers in the air long after the festivities are over, so including your pet would most definitely mean finding them a safe and secure place where they can be comfortable. Enjoy diwali❤️”

Here take a look-

On sets

Here’s when Siddharth Nigam took his pet doggo for a ride to his shooting sets. The actor shared a candid moment in a stylish black t-shirt that he teamed with pink trousers. The actor posed with his doggo in front of his vanity van. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Kitna masoom lag raha hai🫠❤️ pagluu mela 🥺#wasoolibhai @iwasoolibhai #cutiepie #siddharthnigam”

Have a look-

On a Sunday

When Siddharth Nigam shared an adorable moment with his pet doggo on his social media, lying all cosy on his couch with pet doggo. The actor can be seen in his peach pink t-shirt. He completed the look with messy hair and stubble beard. The actor posed with his pet doggo going all smiles. Sharing the adorable moment, he wrote, “Happy Sunday” along with love heart emoji.